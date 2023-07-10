Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy recorded his first winner since returning from injury as the Gordon Elliott-trained I A Connect landed the equuip – A Leg Up For Thoroughbred People Beginners Chase at Tipperary on Tuesday. Kennedy, who broke his leg in a fall at Naas on January 5, returned to action at Cartmel two days earlier and he was back among the winners as the 4/1 chance held off the Pat Flynn-trained Walnut Beach by a head in the colours of the McNeill Family. Search For A Myth, ridden by Phillip Enright for Robert Tyner, took the opening division of the handicap chase, another race over two miles and three furlongs. Owned by JP McManus, the 15/8 favourite came from off the pace to led after the last and at the line scored by two and a half lengths from the Philip Rothwell-trained Agirlcalledchloe.

Kennedy rode the big winner of the evening when landing the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary on Thursday on the Gordon Elliott-trained 18/1 chance Fils D’Oudairies. Owned by David L’Estrange, the eight-year-old raced up the leaders and held a definite advantage at the second-last hurdle before readily accounting for the Willie Mullins-trained 4/6 favourite Sharjah which was ridden by Patrick Mullins. At the line, two and three-parts of a length separated the pair.