Oisin Murphy notched up his first success at the Curragh when winning the Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes on Art Power on Saturday.

Trained by Tim Easterby, the six-year-old made three wins from as many starts at the course as he raced to a four and three-parts of a length win over the Charles O'Brien-trained Big Gossey at odds of 2/1 joint-favourite.

The winner also has a victory to his name at Naas and remains unbeaten in four Irish starts.