Kerry Racing News

Navan-based Cian Collins added to his recent Killarney success with Mighty Tom as Fiveonefive took the second division of the two-mile handicap hurdle at Tipperary on Thursday evening. Under a typically patient Denis O'Regan ride, the 11/4 favourite came from well off the pace to lead at the second last hurdle and he had loads in hand as he beat the Paul Kiely-trained Inchiquin Star by a length and three-parts for owners Salvatore Giannini and Tony Lagan.

Phillip Enright and Edward O'Grady shared a winner at Wexford on Saturday where Ceroc took the three-mile handicap hurdle. The Kay Russell-owned five-year-old made all the running to beat Norman Lee’s Ladium by a length and a quarter at odds of 15/2.