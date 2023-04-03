Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright gave trainer Sam Curling his first success since his Cheltenham Festival win when taking the two-mile mares’ maiden hurdle on Troubled Times at Naas on Thursday afternoon. The 6/4 favourite was having her first start since winning a bumper winner at Gowran Park in September of last year and she followed up with the minimum of fuss, seeing off the Denis Hogan-trained Chautuaqua by two and a half-lengths.

Enright got the better of a Curling-trained runner as he recorded his second success of the week at Wexford on Friday. He partnered the Sean Aherne-trained Stolen Moment to take the second division of the three-mile one furlong handicap chase in the colours of sisters Fiona and Sheila Ahern. The 20/1 chance led before the last to beat Curling’s Ishan by a length and a quarter, a third career success for the 10-year-old.

At Downpatrick on Sunday, Gearoid Brouder was among the winners as Neill McCluskey’s I Don’t Get It took the two-mile two-furlong handicap hurdle at odds of 6/1. Brouder made all the running on the locally-trained nine-year-old to beat Philip Rothwell’s Warm In Gorey by a length and a quarter.