Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Apr 3, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News Kerry Racing News
Share this article

Phillip Enright gave trainer Sam Curling his first success since his Cheltenham Festival win when taking the two-mile mares’ maiden hurdle on Troubled Times at Naas on Thursday afternoon. The 6/4 favourite was having her first start since winning a bumper winner at Gowran Park in September of last year and she followed up with the minimum of fuss, seeing off the Denis Hogan-trained Chautuaqua by two and a half-lengths.

Enright got the better of a Curling-trained runner as he recorded his second success of the week at Wexford on Friday. He partnered the Sean Aherne-trained Stolen Moment to take the second division of the three-mile one furlong handicap chase in the colours of sisters Fiona and Sheila Ahern. The 20/1 chance led before the last to beat Curling’s Ishan by a length and a quarter, a third career success for the 10-year-old.

At Downpatrick on Sunday, Gearoid Brouder was among the winners as Neill McCluskey’s I Don’t Get It took the two-mile two-furlong handicap hurdle at odds of 6/1. Brouder made all the running on the locally-trained nine-year-old to beat Philip Rothwell’s Warm In Gorey by a length and a quarter.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus