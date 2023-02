Bryan Cooper counted television presenter Gary O'Brien among his winning owners as he partnered Wa Wa to land the two-mile six-furlong handicap hurdle at Navan on Sunday.

O'Brien is one of the Seven Figures Partnership who have the eight-year-old in training with dual Irish Grand National winner Dermot McLoughlin and he was on hand as the 12/1 chance got the better of the Tony Martin-trained Atlantian by a length and a quarter.