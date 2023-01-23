Kerry Racing News

Jockey Gearoid Brouder was among the early winners at Dundalk on Wednesday afternoon where he partnered French Company to a narrow success in the opening division of the 10-furlong handicap. Trained by Jimmy Coogan, the 16/1 chance came from well off the pace to score by half a length from the Cormac Farrell-trained Pro Bono.

Upcoming Fixtures

Down Royal – Tuesday, January 24 (First Race 12.40pm)

Fairyhouse – Wednesday, January 25 (First Race 12.53)

Gowran Park – Thursday, January 26 (First Race 1.05pm)

Dundalk – Friday, January 27 (First Race 4.30pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, January 28 (First Race 12.26pm)

Naas – Sunday, January 29 (First Race 1.20pm)