Kerry Racing News

The winners just keep coming for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott and they added to big gains at the Fairyhouse Winter festival with another success at Tramore on Tuesday. The pair combined to take the two-mile five-furlong handicap chase with 11/8 favourite Walking The Walk Well which was well on top on landing over the final fence. The seven-year-old pulled away to score by two and a half-lengths from the Philip Rothwell-trained Costalita in the trainer’s own colours.

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Monday, December 12 (First Race 2.45pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, December 14 (First Race 2.15pm)

Naas – Thursday, December 15 (First Race 12.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, December 16 (First Race 4.30pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, December 17 (First Race 12.07pm)

Navan – Sunday, December 18 (First Race 12 noon)

Thurles – Sunday, December 18 (First Race 12.14pm)