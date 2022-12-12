Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Dec 12, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News Kerry Racing News
Share this article

The winners just keep coming for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott and they added to big gains at the Fairyhouse Winter festival with another success at Tramore on Tuesday. The pair combined to take the two-mile five-furlong handicap chase with 11/8 favourite Walking The Walk Well which was well on top on landing over the final fence. The seven-year-old pulled away to score by two and a half-lengths from the Philip Rothwell-trained Costalita in the trainer’s own colours.

Upcoming Fixtures
Dundalk – Monday, December 12 (First Race 2.45pm)
Dundalk – Wednesday, December 14 (First Race 2.15pm)
Naas – Thursday, December 15 (First Race 12.15pm)
Dundalk – Friday, December 16 (First Race 4.30pm)
Fairyhouse – Saturday, December 17 (First Race 12.07pm)
Navan – Sunday, December 18 (First Race 12 noon)
Thurles – Sunday, December 18 (First Race 12.14pm)

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus