Kerry Racing News

Gavin Brouder featured on the roll of honour at Limerick on Tuesday where he partnered the Aengus King-trained Chainofconsequence to win two-mile five-furlong handicap hurdle. In the trainer’s own colours, the 25/1 chance scored by a length and a half from the Michael McDonagh-trained 100/30 joint-favourite Positive Thinker to give the Listowel conditional jockey his fourth success of the season.

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy dominated at Thurles on Thursday where they won the first three races on the card. The Goffer, an 11/2 chance in the colours of owner Allan Snow, showed his liking for the track and set the pair up for a good afternoon as he readily got the better of the Jonathan Sweeney-trained 10/11 favourite Churchstonewarrior by two and a quarter lengths in the two-mile six-furlong beginners’ chase. Owned by the Go Go Go Partnership, Arctic Ambition justified his odds of 6/4 favourite with a three-length win in the handicap chase over the same distance. The seven-year-old went clear from the final fence to beat the Willie Austin-trained Beating The Odds in good style. The novice hurdle over a trip close to three miles was won by three and a quarter lengths by 11/10 favourite Favori De Champdou to complete the Elliott/Kennedy treble. The seven-year-old made much of the running as he saw off Henry de Bromhead’s Harry Des Ongrais, the pair all of 22 lengths clear of the winner’s stable companion Jack In The Box. Tom Cooper and his son Brian combined to take the mares’ maiden hurdle with Sainte Dona which carried the colours of Whitechurch Stud to a 25-length success. The 2/1 favourite made all the running to beat Alice Curran’s Glorious Singer by easily the biggest winning margin of the day.

Elliott and Kennedy bagged the first of their weekend winners as Dunboyne scored a clear-cut success in the two and a half-mile handicap chase at Gowran Park on Saturday. A 9/2 chance, the seven-year-old led at the first fence in the straight and went clear from the last to score by 10 lengths from the John Flavin-trained Street Value. Phillip Enright won the two-mile maiden hurdle on the Oliver McKiernan-trained Kalanisi Star. A well-supported 2/1 chance, the five-year-old readily got the better of the Willie Mullins-trained 5/6 favourite Pink In The Park by two and a quarter lengths.

Jack Kennedy brought his November tally to a remarkable 22 winners with yet another double at Navan on Saturday. It’s a race meeting that he and Gordon Elliott generally do terrifically well at and while out of luck in the feature Bar One Racing Troytown Chase itself with 3/1 favourite Frontal Assault, the pair were on the mark with the Jungle Prose in the preceding two-mile six-furlong handicap hurdle. Owned by the Bull On Syndicate, the seven-year-old recorded her fourth-straight success as she eased to one and a half-length victory over the Harry Rogers-trained Lord Erskine with the winner’s stablemate Bodhisattva half a length away in third place. Kennedy notched up another cosy success when taking the Boardsmill Stud Irish EBF Beginners Chase on 10/11 favourite Fil Dor. The four-year-old led at the second last fence and came home four lengths to the good over the Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi, the pair all of 24 lengths clear of the third horse home, Gallant John Joe. Gordon Elliott has saddled 37 winners since the beginning of the month.