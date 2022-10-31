Kerry Racing News

Advertisement
Phillip Enright enjoyed a very welcome change of fortune when he partnered the Pat Foley-trained Lizlucky to win the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday. Owned and bred by Leo McCormack, the 11/1 chance came from off the pace to lead before the final flight and she got the better of the Eoin McCarthy-trained Tomjackwilliam to score by a length and a half, the pair three lengths clear of 13/8 favourite Gaius. It was Enright’s first winner since mid-July. Making light of his age, Capture The Drama scored a runaway success in the two-mile handicap chase at Clonmel on Thursday. Owned and trained by Aengus King, the 14-year-old eased clear from the second last fence under Gearoid Brouder and came home all of eight lengths to the good over the Michael McDonagh-trained Fly De Megaudais at odds of 15/2.

Bryan Cooper completed a double for trainer Noel Meade at Galway on Sunday when partnering Affordale Fury to win the two-mile six-furlong maiden hurdle. The four-year-old ran out a cosy winner at odds of 11/8 favourite, making all the running to win by three lengths from the Sean Doyle-trained Monbeg Park and adding to a bumper success at the same course at the beginning of October. Meade had earlier been successful with the Mark Walsh-ridden Thedevilscoachman.

The Eoin Griffin-trained Loup De Tallane, ridden by Gavin Brouder, was a well-supported winner of the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle at Wexford on Sunday. Owned by David Field and Eddie Aylward, the 9/2 chance had it all to do on the run to the final hurdle but he made up all of 10 lengths on the front-running Declan Queally-trained Doyen Ta Win to led on the line and score by a neck.

