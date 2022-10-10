Kerry Racing News

Bryan Cooper, rather predictably, sent out the first winner of the week as The Model Kingdom took the opening mares’ maiden hurdle at Tipperary on Monday. A 1/6 favourite, the Noel Meade-trained five-year-old had plenty in hand as she got the better of the Gordon Elliott -trained Ginnets Girl by three and a half lengths.

Jack Kennedy landed a double at Galway on Tuesday where he shared his winners with Gordon Elliott. The pair won the opening maiden hurdle with Music Drive in the colours of owner David Barnard, the 2/5 favourite leading on the run to the final flight to win by two and three-parts of a length from 125/1 outsider Tomas O Maille. They were also on the mark with BoyleSports Irish Grand National runner-up Frontal Assault in the conditions’ chase. The Gigginstown House Stud-owned seven-year-old pulled a few lengths clear after the final fence to win by four and a half lengths from the Robert Murphy-trained Darrens Hope.

The Patrick O’Leary-owned Itsalonglongroad was an all-the-way winner for Killarney trainer Charles Coakley on the all-Flat card at Thurles on Thursday. Ridden by champion apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle, the 25/1 chance hardly saw another rival as he pulled clear from over a furlong from the finish to beat the Dick Brabazon-trained Fair Damsel by two and a quarter lengths.