Bryan Cooper was a big winner on a rare mixed card as Jesse Evans easily bagged the Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle for owner Jack Singleton at Tipperary on Sunday.

A well-supported 7/4 joint-favourite in the hands for trainer Noel Meade, the six-year-old led after the second last hurdle and eased clear to beat the Cian Collins-trained Effernock Fizz by four and a half lengths. The Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle is a possible target.