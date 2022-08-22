Kerry racing news

Former jockey Cian Collins sent out his first winner as a trainer when Effernock Fizz landed the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle at Killarney on Friday. Ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, the 13/2 chance made all the running to beat the Pater Fahey-trained Outback Flyer by four lengths. Now based between Navan and Trim, Collins only sent out his first runners in June.

Bryan Cooper set the ball rolling for Willie Mullins who recorded a four-timer on the final day of the Killarney festival on Saturday. The champion trainer improved on a double at the track on Friday evening with another dominant display and the Cooper-ridden Uncle Phil, owned by Marie Donnelly, took the opening two-mile maiden hurdle. The Barry Connell-trained Hashtag Pretender closed from the final flight but only got to within half a length of the 6/4 favourite at the line.