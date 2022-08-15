Kerry Racing News

The Jack Kennedy-Gordon Elliott tandem is red hot at the moment and Cullentra House pair landed the lucky last, the Burleigh Accountancy Handicap Hurdle at Ballinrobe on Monday night with Noble Birth. Though only five, the winner displayed all the stamina one might expect of his sire Nathaniel in claiming the honours in the 3m and extended one furlong affair. Kennedy, who is blazing a trail at the top of the jockeys’ table at this early stage, always had the leaders in sight and found a ready response when asking his partner for effort, keeping on well to score by a length and a quarter.

Bryan Cooper’s recent linking up with Noel Meade has been going well and Cooper provided the veteran conditioner with a cross-card/cross-code double as Evergreen And Red responded to his cajoling to score in the Velvet Cap Maiden Hurdle by a neck at Tramore on Thursday evening, Meade also having saddled a winner on the Flat in Leopardstown. A change of tactics did the trick as Cooper made the running and the duo survived an error at the final flight to hold on.