Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Aug 1, 2022 14:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News Kerry Racing News
Share this article

Bryan Cooper was among the winners on the second day of the Galway festival when landing the opening Listed novice hurdle on the Matthew Smith-trained Flaming Moon. Owned by Debbie Kelly and Gordon Cranston, the 11/1 chance was ridden positively by the famed Tralee jockey who had the five-year-old at the head of affairs before halfway. In gritty fashion, the partnership held off all challengers from the second last hurdle to beat Gordon Elliott’s Amir Kabir by half a length.

Jack Kennedy left it late but he managed a Galway festival winner as Vado Forte took the two-mile two-furlong handicap chase at odds of 16/1 on the final day on Sunday. The nine-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott for the Call It What You Like Syndicate, led over the second last fence and battled well to see off the Ross O'Sullivan-trained Benefit Run by half a length.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus