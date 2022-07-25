Kerry Racing News

Advertisement
Jul 25, 2022 16:07 By radiokerrysport
Jack Kennedy banished memories of a nasty fall at Tipperary on Sunday when riding three winners at Ballinrobe on Tuesday evening. The early pace-setter in the jump jockeys’ championship, he reached the 28-winner mark, double the tally of Paul Townend, when landing three consecutive races, beginning with a two and a half-length win on the Mark Fahey-trained Rebel Rose in the second of the maiden hurdles. The 2/1 shot, in the colours of Swords Bloodstock, had plenty in hand as she beat Sam Curling’s 5/4 favourite Troubled Times. Kennedy had six lengths to spare on the Peter Flood-trained 9/2 favourite Tullypole Annie in the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle and then came home a nine-length winner on the Gordon Elliott-trained 6/4 favourite Lieutenant Highway when completing his treble in the rated novice hurdle over the same distance.

Brewel Hill was an 11/1 winner for Curragh-based Gearoid Brouder and Shane Foley in the opening division of the nine-furlong handicap at Gowran Park on Saturday. Owned by the An Stil Beatha Syndicate, the six-year-old held on to beat the Lee Smyth-trained Lily Of The Glen by a head having led passing the two-furlong pole.

