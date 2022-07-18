Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott took the opening conditions’ hurdle at Downpatrick on Wednesday where the Royal’s & Blue Syndicate-owned Ebasari scored a comfortable success. The 6/5 chance led at the second last hurdle and pulled clear to win by six and a half lengths from the Neill McCluskey-trained I Don’t Get It, with Elliott’s 11/10 favourite Douglas DC a shorthead away in third place.

Gordon Elliott kept up the good work with a further two winners at Killarney on Friday, the final day of the track’s July festival. He and Jordan Gainford won the opening three-year-old maiden hurdle with The Insider which runs in the colours of Kenny Haughey, Laura Haughey and Kieran Byrne. The 100/30 chance was left in the lead when his Jack Kennedy-ridden stable companion Chargo, the 11/4 favourite, fell at the third last hurdle and he made the best of his way home to score by a length and a half from the Joe Conlon-trained Figaruso. Kennedy had better luck later in the day as he won the novice chase on the Aylmer Stud-owned Ash Tree Meadow, another trained by Elliott. The 8/13 favourite made all the running and scored by an easy six lengths from John Ryan’s The Little Yank. The dingle star had earlier taken the near three-mile mares’ maiden hurdle on the Paul Power-trained Shannon Glory. The 100/30 joint-favourite raced clear from the third last hurdle to score by 12 lengths from the Edmund Kent-trained Queshi Bridge.

Phillip Enright was among the winners at Tipperary on Sunday where he partnered the Mark McNiff-trained For Everyone to win the two-mile one-furlong beginners’ chase. Owned by Brendan Flynn, the 15/2 shot raced clear between the final two fences to win by four and a quarter lengths from the Edward O'Grady-trained Act Of God.