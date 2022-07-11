Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott added to weekend winners at Bellewstown and Tramore when sharing a double at Roscommon on Monday. They landed the rated novice hurdle with 5/6 favourite Salvador Ziggy which readily accounted for the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Dovlator for owners William and Aisling Hurley. The 15/8 chance Amir Kabir completed the double when winning the maiden hurdle from the Peter Fahey-trained 6/4 favourite Hisnameis Mrdevitt. Two and a quarter lengths was the winning distance.

Kennedy and Elliott were winners again as Hurricane Georgie ran away with the Axa Farm Insurance Midlands National Handicap Chase at Kilbeggan on Friday evening. Coming from off the pace, the 8/1 chance led before the final fence and skipped clear to win by an easy 13 lengths from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Popong in the colours of Pioneer Racing. Outsiders dominated the earlier maiden hurdle with the Mary Ellen Doyle-trained Whatdoyawanttoknow landing the spoils under Gearoid Brouder. A 66/1 chance in the colours of James Doyle, the five-year-old led before the final flight and raced clear under Gearoid Brouder to score by an easy 10 lengths from Denis Hogan’s Lonesome Day, a 50/1 shot, with 22/1 chance Light Fury taking the third spot. Henry de Bromhead’s The Folkes Tiara was sent off the 4/7 favourite under Rachael Blackmore by could only finish fourth, all of 18 lengths behind the winner.

Gordon Elliott made a flying start to the action at Sligo on Sunday where he went close to recording an opening race treble. He took the first of the afternoon, the four-year-old maiden hurdle, with the Jordan Gainford-ridden As Tears Go By and was a winner again as 100/30 chance Daisy Dufresne and Jack Kennedy took the maiden hurdle for older horses when getting the better of the Norman Lee-trained Ladiam by a head. The winner is both owned and bred by Gillian Browne. Elliott and Kennedy were denied further success as Hophornbeam lost out by half a length to the Ciaran Murphy-trained Innisfree Beauty in the mares’ novice handicap hurdle.