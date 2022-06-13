Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jun 13, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Dingle conditional jockey Ben Kennedy rode his first winner over fences when partnering the Paul Flynn-trained Na Cath Tobac to take the two-mile three-furlong handicap chase at Downpatrick on Saturday. The strong 5/4 favourite had loads in hand as he beat the Tom Gibney-trained Magic Piper by five and a half lengths, adding to last month’s success in a beginners’ chase at the same track. Flynn commented, “Ben gave him a great ride. It’s his first winner over fences but he hasn’t had too many rides over them. He came down to school and to ride out and I thought he rode well. He has ridden plenty on the Flat and rides out for Brendan Duke on the Curragh.”

Gearoid Brouder was a Downpatrick winner on Sunday afternoon as I Don’t Get It landed his first success in the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle. Trained in County Down by Neill McCluskey, the 4/1 chance made all the running to win by five and a half-lengths from the Aidan Howard-trained 11/4 favourite Thefaithfulindian, the eight-year-old’s breakthrough win on his 42nd start.

