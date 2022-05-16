Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy shared two winners with Gordon Elliott at Clonmel on Thursday where the pair kicked off by taking the two-mile three-furlong maiden hurdle with Lieutenant Highway which is owned by Michael Hanrahan. The 3/1 favourite scored a two and a quarter-length win over the Eoghan O’Grady-trained Malinas Glory and it was far tighter as The Abbey, owned by the When In Rome Partnership, took the second division of the handicap hurdle at odds of 10/1. The nine-year-old led late on to win by half a length from the Robert Tyner-trained 6/4 favourite Search For A Myth.

Kennedy and Gordon Elliott were winners again on the Kilbeggan card on Friday evening where Level Neverending scored a comfortable success in the two-mile three-furlong maiden hurdle. In the Bective Stud colours, the 11/10 chance was clear before the final flight as he beat Tom Gibney’s Ballybaun Star by eight lengths with 10/11 favourite Baby Zeus only fourth for Willie Mullins.

Kennedy was a winner on the double again at Killarney on Sunday where he won back-to-back races over fences. He took the novice chase on the Francis Casey-trained Max Flamingo which over the third last fence and before making the best of his way home to win by four lengths from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Baptism Of Fire at odds of even money favourite. It was easier again for Kennedy in the mares’ beginners’ chase which he won on the Gordon Elliott-trained Say Goodbye. The 3/1 joint-favourite again led at the first fence in the straight and was clear between the final two obstacles as she beat Effernock Fizz by 10 lengths.