Kerry Racing News

Out of luck on runner-up Frontal Assault in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National itself, Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott shared an earlier winner at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday where the Bective Stud-owned Iberique Du Seuil scored a cosy two and a quarter-length success in the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle. The 12/1 chance had plenty in hand as he won from the John McConnell-trained 33/1 shot Innatendue with Willie Mullins’ 4/11 favourite Icare Allen only third.

Phillip Enright and Edward O'Grady combined to win the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan on Thursday with the five-year-old Huntingtown. Owned by Dermot O'Rourke, the 10/1 chance ran out a comfortable three-length winner from the Eoin McCarthy-trained Dylan Lombardy, the 7/2 favourite.