Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Apr 25, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News Kerry Racing News
Share this article

Out of luck on runner-up Frontal Assault in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National itself, Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott shared an earlier winner at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday where the Bective Stud-owned Iberique Du Seuil scored a cosy two and a quarter-length success in the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle. The 12/1 chance had plenty in hand as he won from the John McConnell-trained 33/1 shot Innatendue with Willie Mullins’ 4/11 favourite Icare Allen only third.

Phillip Enright and Edward O'Grady combined to win the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan on Thursday with the five-year-old Huntingtown. Owned by Dermot O'Rourke, the 10/1 chance ran out a comfortable three-length winner from the Eoin McCarthy-trained Dylan Lombardy, the 7/2 favourite.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus