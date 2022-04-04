Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright notched up his 24th winner of the season when taking the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle at Naas on Thursday on the gambled-on West Is Awake. Backed from 8/1 to 4/1, the six-year-old looked to have it all to do between the final two flights but he flew from the last to pip Paul Flynn’s The Grey Lad in the dying strides to win by a neck for owner/trainer Edward Cawley.

The County Meath trainer said, “We thought all winter the horses were in good shape but not one of them fired. I rarely have a winner in the depths of winter but as soon as the spring comes the horses run better for me. I didn’t think he was going to win and coming off the last bend I thought we’d be lucky to be third. But Phillip said that every time he asked him he went on for him.”