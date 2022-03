Gearoid Brouder was first into the winners’ enclosure at Down Royal on St Patrick's Day after a surprise success in the two-mile maiden hurdle. He teamed up with local trainer Colin McBratney to score on 66/1 chance Billable Grant which is owned by the racecourse’s announcer and local media personality Pamela Ballantine.

The five-year-old headed the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Imperial Ruler after the final hurdle and stretched right away to win by a cosy five lengths.