Kerry Racing News

Tom Cooper’s nice run of form continued at Clonmel on Thursday where the Frank Reynolds-owned Dancing Jeremy landed the amateur riders’ handicap hurdle in the hands of Derek O'Connor. The 100/30 favourite was a winner over fences last month and appeared to have a little up his sleeve as he beat the John O’Callaghan-trained The Higher Road by a length. Cooper said, “He was thrown in really. He not a natural jumper of hurdles and doesn't pay much respect to them. His future really lies over fences and we’ll look for a novice handicap chase now. He loves that ground and we’ll keep him going while the ground remains as it is.” O'Connor was also in the saddle when Cooper’s Icare D’aubrelle impressed when landing a bumper at Naas four days earlier.
Kerry Racing NewsFeb 21, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
