Owned by the Mulvany’s Bar Syndicate, Sil Ver Klass landed the two-mile one-furlong handicap chase in good style at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

Ridden for trainer Tony Martin by Bryan Cooper, the strong 3/1 favourite was eased right down as he beat the Robert Tyner-trained 100/30 shot Nelly’s Money by two lengths. It was Cooper’s 36th winner of the season.