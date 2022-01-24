Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy rode two winners for trainer Gordon Elliott as the new racing week kicked off at Punchestown on Monday. The pair took the opening four-year-old maiden hurdle with the former Sir Mark Prescott-trained The Tide Turns which made a successful debut for new connections in very convincing fashion. The 9/4 favourite was nicely clear over the final flight and beat Paul Nolan’s Hms Seahorse by a cosy two and three-parts of a length. Kennedy has an easier time of it on 2/5 favourite Minella Crooner which won the three-mile maiden hurdle in the colours of David Barnard. Once again, the six-year-old was well clear when jumping the last and pulled right away to win by 11 lengths from his main market rival, the 16/5 chance Eye Van.

Two more winners came Jack Kennedy’s way at Thurles on Sunday where he rode a winner for Elliott and County Kildare’s Paul Fahey. He certainly earned his riding fee as he took the two-mile seven-furlong novice hurdle on the Cullentra-trained Gerri Colombe which didn’t win in the manner a 4/9 favourite might be expected to. Ridden along at times, the six-year-old led between the final two flights and beat Noel Meade’s Idas Boy by a length and a quarter at the line. Kennedy enjoyed a higher-profile success as the Paul Fahey-trained Ballyshannon Rose won the Grade 2 mares’ novice chase. A well-supported 7/2 chance, the nine-year-old got the better of Gavin Cromwell’s Jeremys Flame by half a length and will now be aimed at the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.