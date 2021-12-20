Kerry Racing News

The father and son team of Tom and Bryan Cooper were among the winners at Thurles on Sunday where the aptly-named Mighty Tom scored a six-length success in the two-mile handicap hurdle. Owned and bred by Noel Collins, the 8/1 chance was clear form the second last hurdle to win from the Henry de Bromhead-trained 11/4 favourite Mind Your Money, Rachael Blackmore’s only ride of the day. An outing at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in early February is on the card for the all-the-way winner, with Tom Cooper reporting, “It was his first run back but he runs well fresh and the nice ground helped. We’ll keep him fresh now and keep him until Ladbrokes Hurdle. He should get enough for winning this to get in. His future lies over fences but we were late getting him back this season as he had a hiccup, so felt it was a bad time to be going chasing.”

