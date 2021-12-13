Kerry racing news

Phillip Enright teamed up with County Cork trainer Sean Aherne to win the near three-mile handicap hurdle on Nicole’s Milan at Fairyhouse on Saturday. The 10-year-old was never far off the pace under the Tralee man and led shortly after the final flight to score by four and a half lengths from the Conor O'Dwyer-trained Fizzlesticks. Enright said, “Sean really does a brilliant job with all the horses he has and that’s Nicole’s Milan’s fifth win in all and his fourth around here. Horses for courses! He has form over three miles so I knew from the home bend that he would gallop all the way to the line. Every time I asked him he pick up a bit and I got the better jump at the last which sealed it. His owner Eoin Barry is in America but he’ll get a great kick out of this. He’s a great little horse.”

(Picture is Nicole’s Milan and Phillip Enright (far side) lead Call Me Freddie over the final hurdle as they win for trainer Sean Aherne and owner Eoin Barry at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post)

