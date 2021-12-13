Advertisement
Sport

Kerry racing news

Dec 13, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry racing news Kerry racing news
Nicole’s Milan (Phillip Enright,left) wins the 2m7f handicap hurdle. Fairyhouse Racecourse. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 11.12.2021
Share this article

Phillip Enright teamed up with County Cork trainer Sean Aherne to win the near three-mile handicap hurdle on Nicole’s Milan at Fairyhouse on Saturday. The 10-year-old was never far off the pace under the Tralee man and led shortly after the final flight to score by four and a half lengths from the Conor O'Dwyer-trained Fizzlesticks. Enright said, “Sean really does a brilliant job with all the horses he has and that’s Nicole’s Milan’s fifth win in all and his fourth around here. Horses for courses! He has form over three miles so I knew from the home bend that he would gallop all the way to the line. Every time I asked him he pick up a bit and I got the better jump at the last which sealed it. His owner Eoin Barry is in America but he’ll get a great kick out of this. He’s a great little horse.”

(Picture is Nicole’s Milan and Phillip Enright (far side) lead Call Me Freddie over the final hurdle as they win for trainer Sean Aherne and owner Eoin Barry at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post)

Upcoming Fixtures
Dundalk – Wednesday, December 15 (First Race 4pm)
Naas – Thursday, December 16 (First Race 11.45am)
Dundalk – Friday, December 17 (First Race 4pm)
Navan – Saturday, December 18 (First Race 11.30am)
Thurles – Sunday, December 19 (First Race 12.10pm)

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus