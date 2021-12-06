Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Dec 6, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Phillip Enright was among the early winners at Clonmel on Thursday where he landed the two-mile maiden hurdle on the Eoghan O’Grady-trained Whiskeywealth. In the colours of Eamonn Hickey and Ger Finn, the 9/2 shot readily held the late run of the Jonathan Fogarty-trained Salamanca Bay, the 13/8 favourite, by a length. O’Grady commented on Enright’s 19th winner of the season, “He had a nice run in the spring at Limerick where he should have won and was unlucky. He was entitled to do that today; he had the form and liked that ground.” Gavin Brouder won the two-mile beginners’ chase on the Shawshank Syndicate-owned Regina Dracones. The Tom Gibney-trained 16/1 shot beat fellow outsider Song Of Earth, trained by Mags Mullins, by a length and a half.

