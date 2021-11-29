Kerry Racing News

Owners Albert Dravins and Eamonn Scanlon had a leading juvenile hurdler in the shape of Jeff Kidder last season and they might well be challenging for top honours again in the months ahead with Ben Siegel which impressed with his victory under Bryan Cooper at Punchestown on Tuesday. The youngster looked a fair recruit to the jumping game when taking the three-year-old maiden hurdle for trainer Noel Meade. He won by a comfortable four and a half lengths from the Joseph O'Brien-trained Prairie Dancer and is likely to reappear at a higher level at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

Cooper has a day to remember at Fairyhouse on Saturday where he stole the show with three winners for three different trainers. He again teamed up with Noel Meade to get the big weekend off to a winning start when taking the beginners’ chase with Lieutenant Command. In the Gigginstown House Stud colours, the seven-year-old, Cooper made all the running at odds of 8/1 to beat the Francis Casey-trained 5/2 favourite Max Flamingo by a length and three-parts. Pat Fahy gained a deserved success with the consistent Dunvegan which won the two-mile handicap chase to give Cooper his second winner of the afternoon. The talented eight-year-old made almost all the running to beat the John Ryan-trained Grange Walk by a length and connections are eyeing another valuable handicap chase at Fairyhouse early in the New Year for their 3/1 winner. The terrific treble was completed when Cooper added the second division of the maiden hurdle to his haul. He partnered the smart mare Grangee, the 2/7 favourite, to an easy five and a half-length success for trainer Willie Mullins and owners Syndicates.Racing. The Cooper treble paid 45/1.

Gearoid Brouder was a winner at the track 24 hours later as the James Nash-trained Alohamora took the mares’ handicap chase in great style. The 3/1 shot made all the running under a confident Brouder to score by six and a half lengths from the Gordon Elliott-trained 7/4 favourite Hurricane Georgie in the colours of the Alamo Eight Syndicate. Nash commented, “It was a brilliant performance from man and horse and Gavin gave her a great ride as usual. The owners are from the UK and the first time I got to meet them was a couple of weeks ago in Cheltenham, even though they have her with me for 18 months!”

