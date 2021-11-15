Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright enjoyed a welcome turn of luck with a couple of winners last week. The Tralee jockey spent seven weeks on the sidelines and only returned to action late last month. He rode his first winner since early August when teaming up with Quin, County Clare trainer Donie Hassett to land the two and a half-mile handicap chase with Sunnyvilla at Clonmel on Thursday. The six-year-old landed a fair gamble in the process, a 25/1 chance overnight, he opened up at odds of 10/1 at the track and was returned the 3/1 favourite. Hassett’s charge came from of the pace to lead at the second last fence and pulled away to score by five lengths from the Eoghan O’Grady-trained Presenting Point.

Enright was back in the winners’ enclosure at Cork on Sunday when taking the concluding beginners’ chase with the Brendan Keogh-owned Queen Jesse Jay. A strong 4/1 chance, the Robert Tyner-trained six-year-old was clear before the final fence as she beat the Gordon Elliott-trained Fakir D'Alene by three and a half lengths.

Bryan Cooper and Noel Meade took the three-year-old maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday with Lunar Power which readily accounted for the Elliott-trained Iberique Du Seuil at odds of 6/4. The Patricia Hunt-owned gelding raced to a four and three-parts of a length win over the 11/10 favourite.