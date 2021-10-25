Kerry Racing News

Listowel native Gearoid Brouder got off the mark in the training ranks when landing the second division of the nine-furlong handicap with Astrophysicist at Gowran Park on Monday. Training on the Curragh, Brouder saddled the 17/2 chance to win by an easy five lengths under Shane Foley for whom it was an 81st winner of the season. Brouder said of the Seton Hall Syndicate-owned three-year-old, “I started off too big with 15 horses so I cut back to just him and two others. We were waiting on the heavy ground for him. I’m heading to New York for five weeks and when I come back, we will start going again. I’m going over to a friend of mine, JP McAllen and I’ll be riding on the Flat over there for a change of scenery. I’m training out of Tommy Carmody’s old yard on the Curragh.”

Jack Kennedy was patience personified at Wexford on Sunday, as Gordon Elliott’s point-to-point graduate Rodaniche stayed on well in testing conditions under Dingle native to reel in long-time leader Chiricahua, ridden by Tralee pilot Bryan Cooper, after the last in the two-and-a-half-mile Download The Boylesports App Maiden Hurdle. Cooper managed to take the sting out of the rest of the field on the pacesetter but Kennedy never looked troubled on the confirmed stayer, who galloped all the way to the line.