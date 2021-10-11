Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy rode the first of Gordon Elliott’s two winners at Downpatrick on Friday. He partnered the Caldwell Construction-owned Boothen Boy to take the two-mile three-furlong maiden hurdle at odds of 4/5 favourite, the four-year-old making most of the running and digging deep to see off the Willie Mullins-trained Dads Lad by two and a quarter lengths. Elliott’s double was completed by 9/4 favourite Mars Harper, in the colours of Pioneer Racing, in the rated novice hurdle over the same distance. Jordan Gainford rode the winner.

It was a similar story at Fairyhouse the following afternoon where Gordon Elliott shared winners with Jack Kennedy and Mark Walsh as he recorded another double. Kennedy was again first into the winners’ enclosure as he took the mares’ beginners’ chase with the Bective Stud-owned Riviere D’Etel, the 4/7 favourite impressing as she beat Gavin Cromwell’s Jeremys Flame by 11 lengths. Mark Walsh completed the Elliott brace this time, winning he mares’ maiden hurdle on 9/4 chance Glan. It was a far tighter here as the six-year-old held off the Paul Nolan-trained Jeremys Jewel and Bryan Cooper by a head in the JP McManus colours.

At Limerick the following afternoon, Kennedy again rode the first leg of a treble for the Cullentra trainer. He partnered the Pioneer Racing-owned Off Your Rocco to take the Listed novice hurdle at odds of 7/4 favourite, the five-year-old winning by two lengths from the John Ryan-trained The Little Yank. Jordan Gainford on board as the 14-year-old Kruzhlinin notched up tenth success under rules with the narrowest of wins in the three-mile handicap hurdle. The 14/1 chance beat the Liam Cusack-trained Buck Rogers by a nose and was immediately retired by owner Camilla Sharples. Davy Russell completed Elliott’s treble as he won the angloprinters.ie Rated Chase on the Call It What You Like Syndicate-owned Vado Forte at odds of 11/1. Cheltenham Festival winner Mrs Milner made a winning start to the new season under Bryan Cooper with a convincing success in the Listed mares’ hurdle. The Softco-owned six-year-old was sent off the even money favourite and beat the William O'Brien-trained No Memory by a length and a half. Winning trainer Paul Nolan reported, “We have her back in action, she'll stay over hurdles and I genuinely think she has improved. She needs to continue stepping up to reach a higher level and if she does, she has the Stayers Hurdle option later in the season.”