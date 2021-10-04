Kerry Racing News

Bryan Cooper and Gordon Elliott won the opening claiming race at Clonmel on Thursday with 4/1 chance Longacre Square. The six-year-old came from off the pace to win by an easy five lengths from the Liam Burke-trained Yaiza in the colours of the We Are Going To Do It Syndicate. The winner was claimed by trainer Shark Hanlon and Cooper said of the six-year-old, “A bunch of my friends from Kerry and Dublin owned him going into this race and it was nice that he could win again. He had been a bit disappointing since his Downpatrick win but did it well today. The cheekpieces seemed to help and he took advantage of a weak enough contest. He’ll make a lovely summer chaser for somebody next year; he has the scope to do it and hasn’t that many miles on the clock either. He'll pay his way.” While Elliott went on to record a treble, Cooper completed a double of his own when taking the three-mile handicap hurdle for another County Meath trainer, Matthew Smith. The pair scored with strong 7/4 favourite Lord Gillygooley which had loads in hand as he beat Leslie Young’s 11/1 chance Ruler Of Dubai by three and a half lengths.

Cooper was a winner again at Killarney on Sunday where he completed a double for County Meath-based Dermot McLoughlin. Cooper landed the beginners’ chase over two miles and seven furlongs on the Seven figures Partnership-owned Wa Wa which won the in great style. He had an easy time of it as the 9/4 favourite skipped clear from the second last fence to beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained Shes Some Doll by six lengths.