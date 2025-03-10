Kerry Racing News

Gordon Elliott gave Jack Kennedy his first winner since returning from injury six days earlier when sending out Grimaud to land the opening two-mile maiden hurdle at Gowran Park on Saturday. An 8/13 favourite for owner David L’Estrange, the five-year-old only asserted after the final hurdle and he beat Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Ryan Matt, a 3/1 chance, by four lengths. Phillip Enright took the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle on the Mark Cahill-trained John The Diva. Owned by the trainer’s brother Paul, the eight-year-old battled well to see off Denise Foster’s Smackwater Jack by a neck, his second win almost exactly a year after his first.

Bushmans Pass was a winner for local trainer Oliver McKiernan and Phillip Enright as he landed the Listed Bar One Racing Leinster National Handicap Chase at Naas on Sunday. The nine-year-old was sent off at odds of 12/1 and he battled well to beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained 13/2 chance Hartur D’Arc by half a length with the Martin Brassil-trained Panda Boy six and a half lengths further back in third spot.

Upcoming Fixtures

Limerick – Thursday, March 13 (First race 12.30pm)

Dundalk – Friday, March 14 (First race 4.30pm)

Thurles – Saturday, March 15 (First race 1.55pm)

Curragh – Sunday, March 16 (First race 1.40pm)