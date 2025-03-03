Kerry Racing News

Dingle jockey Ben Kennedy notched up his fourth career success when landing a surprise success on the Daryl Deacon-trained Volez Vous in the two-mile mares’ handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday. A 66/1 chance in the colours of the trainer’s father William, the six-year-old led before the second-last hurdle and she battled well to see off Aidan Howard’s 25/1 shot Bhean Saibhre by three-parts of a length. Phillip Enright landed the concluding three-mile handicap hurdle on the Robert Tyner-trained Bridie Whittle. A 5/1 shot for owners Michael Walsh and John Carroll, she led at the second-last hurdle and saw off Liam Casey’s 15/2 chance Imperial Tune by a length and a quarter.

Trainer Vincent Halley landed his second Grade 2 success when the Phillip Enright-ridden Senecia ran out a shock 50/1 winner of the BoyleSports Webster Cup at Navan on Saturday. There was no fluke about it as the outsider of the five-runner field made all the running and gamely held off Willie Mullins’s 4/11 favourite El Fabiolo by a length and a quarter, the pair four lengths clear of Gordon Elliott’s 9/1 shot Fil Dor. Halley had previously won the Grade 2 TheTote.com Fortria Chase, also at Navan, in 2016 and he too was owned by his son Laurence.

Patrick Mullins teamed up with Tom Cooper to take the concluding bumper on Oneinthewell at Leopardstown on Sunday. Owned by Denis Gallagher Racing, the four-year-old was sent off a strong 9/4 favourite and he duly delivered when beating the Gordon Elliott-trained 3/1 shot Eternal Echo by a length.

( Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post)

Upcoming Fixtures

Thurles – Thursday, March 6 (First race 2.30pm)

Dundalk – Friday, March 7 (First race 4.55pm)

Gowran Park – Saturday, March 8 (First race 2.05pm)

Naas – Sunday, March 9 (First race 2.10pm)