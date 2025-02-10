Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Feb 10, 2025 16:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Racing News
Share this article

The Phillip Enright-ridden Collaborative was a winner for trainer Oliver McKiernan at Fairyhouse on Wednesday. The 10/1 chance landed the two-mile rated novice hurdle, leading two out to beat Joseph O'Brien’s 3/1 shot Puturhandstogether by a length.

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Wednesday, February 12 (First race 1.35pm)

Advertisement

Clonmel – Thursday, February 13 (First race 1.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, February 14 (First race 4.05pm)

Gowran Park – Saturday, February 15 (First race 1.20pm)

Advertisement

Punchestown – Sunday, February 16 (First race 2.10pm)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Djokovic says injury which forced him out of Australian Open has "almost 100-percent repaired"
Advertisement
24 participants revealed for ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership Programme
Trio sign contract extensions
Advertisement

Recommended

Djokovic says injury which forced him out of Australian Open has "almost 100-percent repaired"
24 participants revealed for ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership Programme
Trio sign contract extensions
Long-time Cheltenham Festival favourite ruled out for rest of the season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus