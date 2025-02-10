Kerry Racing News

The Phillip Enright-ridden Collaborative was a winner for trainer Oliver McKiernan at Fairyhouse on Wednesday. The 10/1 chance landed the two-mile rated novice hurdle, leading two out to beat Joseph O'Brien’s 3/1 shot Puturhandstogether by a length.

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Wednesday, February 12 (First race 1.35pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, February 13 (First race 1.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, February 14 (First race 4.05pm)

Gowran Park – Saturday, February 15 (First race 1.20pm)

Punchestown – Sunday, February 16 (First race 2.10pm)