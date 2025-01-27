Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Jan 27, 2025 12:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Leah's Contessa (Tiernan Power-Roche) wins the 2m4½f maiden hurdle. Fairyhouse. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 25.01.2025
Cian Collins trained Leah's Contessa to win the two-mile-four-furlong maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Ridden by Tiernan Power Roche, the John Breslin owned and bred mare won by one-and-a-quarter lengths at 5/1.

Upcoming Fixtures

Limerick – Tuesday, January 28 (First race 1.05pm)
Dundalk – Wednesday, January 29 (First race 2.17pm)
Dundalk – Friday, January 30 (First race 4.13pm)
Leopardstown – Saturday, February 1 (First race 1.20pm)
Leopardstown – Sunday, February 2 (First race 12.40pm)

