Kerry Racing News

Thomas O'Connor rode Kp's Ladyofknock to win the two-mile handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Tuesday. Trained by Mark Fahey, the 28/1 chance won by two-and-a-half lengths in the colours of owner Jeffrey Brennan. Gavin Brouder was also amongst the winners, partnering the Mouse Morris trained Franciscan Rock to win the three-mile conditions hurdle. Owned by Michael O'Flynn and John O'Flynn, the 11/4 chance won by three-and-a-half lengths.

Phillip Enright partnered Only By Night to win the concluding two-mile-four-furlong handicap hurdle at Cork on Sunday. Trained by Oliver McKiernan, the 8/1 chance prevailed by a short head for owners Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited.

Upcoming Fixtures

Punchestown – Tuesday, December 10 (First race 11.50am)

Dundalk – Wednesday, December 11 (First race 2.55pm)

Cork – Friday, December 13 (First race 12 noon)

Dundalk – Friday, December 13 (First race 5pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, December 14 (First race 12 noon)

Navan – Sunday, December 15 (First race 12.02pm)

Advertisement

www.hri.ie/HRI/media/HRI/RP_ID00549378.jpg

(Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post)