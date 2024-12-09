Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Dec 9, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
The One And Only and Phillip Enright winning the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle. Cork. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 08.12.2024
Thomas O'Connor rode Kp's Ladyofknock to win the two-mile handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Tuesday. Trained by Mark Fahey, the 28/1 chance won by two-and-a-half lengths in the colours of owner Jeffrey Brennan. Gavin Brouder was also amongst the winners, partnering the Mouse Morris trained Franciscan Rock to win the three-mile conditions hurdle. Owned by Michael O'Flynn and John O'Flynn, the 11/4 chance won by three-and-a-half lengths.

Phillip Enright partnered Only By Night to win the concluding two-mile-four-furlong handicap hurdle at Cork on Sunday. Trained by Oliver McKiernan, the 8/1 chance prevailed by a short head for owners Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited.

Upcoming Fixtures
Punchestown – Tuesday, December 10 (First race 11.50am)
Dundalk – Wednesday, December 11 (First race 2.55pm)
Cork – Friday, December 13 (First race 12 noon)
Dundalk – Friday, December 13 (First race 5pm)
Fairyhouse – Saturday, December 14 (First race 12 noon)
Navan – Sunday, December 15 (First race 12.02pm)

