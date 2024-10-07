Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright and trainer Oliver Kiernan and shared two winners at Roscommon on Monday. The 5/1 favourite Warner Days Ahead set the ball rolling as she raced to a cosy six-length success over the John Murphy-trained Nevereverever at odds of 14/1. Its Not Over Yet completed the double with a clearcut victory of her own in the three-mile handicap hurdle. A 6/1 chance, she led at the second-last hurdle and raced away to beat Sam Curling’s Sarah Beara, another 14/1 shot. Both horses won in the colours of Keep The Faith Bloodstock.

Tom Cooper and conditional jockey Tom Kelly landed the near three-mile beginners' chase with the six-year-old Brave Adam at Killarney on Sunday. A 14/1 chance in the colours of owner Ciaran Mooney, he made most of the running to win by a length from Henry de Bromhead’s 3/1 favourite The Great Unknown.

Other Racing News

Galway’s Rossa Ryan hit the big time when partnering the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking to win the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Paris-Longchamp on Sunday. The 5/1 chance overhauled Aidan O'Brien’s front-runner Los Angeles in the straight and stayed on to beat the locally-trained Aventure by a length and a quarter with the same distance back to Los Angeles and Ryan Moore in third place. It was a seventh win in the race for owners Juddmonte who first struck with Dancing Brave in 1985 and 24-year-old Ryan became the first Irish jockey to win since Michael Kinane on John Oxx’s Sea the Stars in 2009. At Longchamp on Saturday, Aidan O'Brien dominated with a remarkable four-timer. Kyprios became his winning-most Group 1 scorer when landing the Prix du Cadran for a second time, the three-year-old Illinois won the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay, Mount Kilimanjaro won a valuable sales’ race while Grateful took the Group 1 Prix de Royalliue. All four winner winners we ridden by Ryan Moore but it was Christophe Soumillon who gave O'Brien his winner at the course on Sunday when partnering Camille Pissarro in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. At Newmarket on Saturday, Colin Keane rode his first Group 1 winner in Britain when taking the Sun Chariot Stakes on the David Menuisier-trained Tamfana.

Upcoming Fixtures

Galway – Tuesday, October 8 (First Race 2.15pm)

Navan – Wednesday, October 9 (First Race 1.51pm)

Thurles – Thursday, October 10 (First Race 1.55pm)

Tramore – Thursday, October 10 (First Race 2.05pm)

Dundalk – Friday, October 11 (First Race 5.25pm)

Downpatrick – Friday, October 11 (First Race 2.15pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, October 12 (First Race 1.40pm)

Naas – Saturday, October 12 (First Race 2pm)

Naas – Sunday, October 13 (First Race 1.05pm)

Cork – Sunday, October 14 (First Race 2pm)