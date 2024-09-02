Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Sep 2, 2024 15:29 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Racing News
Boston Jury (grey) and Jack Kennedy winning the 2m4f maiden hurdle. Down Royal. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 30.08.2024
Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott were among the winners at Bellewstown on Wednesday evening where the Geraldine Clohessy and Fergus Galvin-owned 11/1 chance Leading Lion scored a very comfortable success in the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle. The four-year-old led before the third-last hurdle and skipped clear, ultimately scoring by four and a half lengths from Philip Rothwell’s 20/1 shot Gustavo Goodway.

Perhaps an easier winner for punters to find was the 7/2 chance Boston Jury which was another winner for Kennedy and Elliott when landing the two and a half-mile maiden hurdle at Down Royal on Friday evening. The Michelle Barry-owned four-year-old led at the final hurdle to beat the JJ Slevin-ridden 11/8 favourite How About No, trained by Joseph O'Brien, by a length and three-parts.

(Photo: The Jack Kennedy-ridden Boston Jury (left) on the way to winning for Gordon Elliott at Down Royal on Friday evening. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post)

Other Racing News

In excess of €125,000 was raised by the participants of the Pat Smullen Cancer Trails Ireland Charity Race at the Curragh on Saturday. A total of 20 riders took part in the race over the 12-furlong Irish Derby course and it was the Stephanie Searle-ridden Icare Desbois which came home in front at odds of 7/2. Trained by Willie Mullins, the Niall Kennelly-owned six-year-old saw off Ted Walsh’s Indulging, owned by Helen Walsh and ridden by Eva O’Neill, by a length and a quarter with the Paddy Smullen-ridden By Your Side, trained for owner Kieron Gammell by Gordon Elliott, half a length away in third place. Fourth home was Jungle Cove which was ridden by Charles O’Neill for Jessica Harrington.

Upcoming Fixtures
Gowran Park – Tuesday, September 3 (First Race 1.35pm)
Kilbeggan – Wednesday, September 4 (First Race 2.15pm)
Clonmel – Thursday, September 5 (First Race 4.10pm)
Kilbeggan – Friday, September 6 (First Race 4pm)
Down Royal – Friday, September 6 (First Race 3.50pm)
Navan – Saturday, September 7 (First Race 2.15pm)

