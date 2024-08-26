Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Aug 26, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Gers Gigi justified her short odds to win the opening maiden hurdle for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott at Sligo on Wednesday evening. A 1/3 favourite, she led before the second-last hurdle and only needed to be pushed out to score by four and a quarter lengths from the John Ryan-trained 12/1 chance Love Like This. The five-year-old had finished a narrow runner-up on her jumping debut at Wexford a month ago before being awarded the race in the stewards’ room on the day only to be placed second again at a subsequent appeal at the IHRB offices.

Phillip Enright rode his third winner for County Sligo trainer Mark McNiff in the pace of three weeks as Joe’s Turn landed the three-mile one-furlong handicap chase at Kilbeggan on Friday evening. The eight-year-old was having his first start for the Strandhill trainer and he led at the final fence to beat the Tom O'Connor-trained Kadys Dirha by a length and a quarter at odds of 100/30 favourite. Also ridden by Enright, Presenting Lad was McNiff’s other winner during August having enjoyed success at both Roscommon and Tramore.

A runner-up earlier on the card with Craic Eile in the opening leg of the two and a half-mile opportunity handicap hurdle, County Waterford trainer Ken Budds went a place better to take the two and three-quarter-mile handicap hurdle with the Jack Kennedy-ridden Anyway at Killarney on Saturday. An 8/1 shot, the six-year-old led after the third-last hurdle and pulled clear to win by all of 14 lengths from the Ray Hackett-trained Littlebiggie, the 4/1 joint-favourite.

Upcoming Fixtures
Bellewstown – Tuesday, August 27 (First Race 4.15pm)
Bellewstown – Wednesday, August 28 (First Race 4.15pm)
Navan – Thursday, August 29 (First Race 2.30pm)
Down Royal – Friday, August 30 (First Race 4.05pm)
Wexford – Friday, August 30 (First Race 3.20pm)
Curragh – Saturday, August 31 (First Race 1.45pm)
Tipperary – Sunday, September 1 (First Race 2.30pm)

