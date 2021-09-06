Advertisement
Sport

Kerry racing news

Sep 6, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrysport
Gavin Brouder was among the early winners at Kilbeggan on Friday evening where Trixie Mc took the opportunity handicap hurdle in the colours of owner Thomas Geoghegan. Trained by Tom Gibney, the eight-year-old led after the second last hurdle to beat John McConnell’ s Falak by two and three-parts of a length. Brouder said of his fifth winner of the season, “She stuck at it very well. Tom told me to jump out and be good and positive with her. She grabbed a hold of the bit and carried me everywhere.” Bryan Cooper and Phillip Enright fought out the finish to the beginners’ chase and Cooper just prevailed on the John Ryan-trained Presenting Bonnie which beat Nero Rock by half a length. The market leaders had the race between them from before the second last fence and it was the 15/8 chance that proved too strong for the Phillip Enright-ridden 6/5 favourite at the line.

Cooper was a winner again at Wexford the following afternoon when he partnered Amlad to land the first of the afternoon’s handicap hurdles for trainer Andy McNamara. The 13/2 chance, owned by the Dalma Syndicate, had plenty in hand as he beat the David Dunne-trained Pretty Little Liar by a length and three-parts.

