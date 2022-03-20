Kerry qualify for League final

Kerry are into the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final.

The Kingdom defeated Monaghan 1-14 to 1-11 in the last four, at Tuam Stadium in Galway.

Kerry, courtesy of Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh, had the first two points of the encounter. Monaghan hit back to halve the deficit but another Ní Mhuireachtaigh point brought the gap back to two. Monaghan had the next two scores to make it 3 points apiece come the water break.

Monaghan were first to score upon the resumption and things got worse for Kerry as Ciara Butler was sent to the sin bin. The subsequent penalty had Monaghan ahead by 1-4 to 0-3. Two Kerry points brought the Kingdom within two at 0-5 to 1-4. Kerry had two of the next 3 points and trailed by the minimum approaching half-time. Just before the break Monaghan doubled their advantage and they went in at the short whistle with a 1-6 to 0-7 lead.

Into the second half and after two Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh points had the Kingdom level Danielle O'Leary put Kerry ahead. Monaghan pointed to make it a drawn game once more but an Aishling O'Connell point nudged Kerry in front once more. Then came a Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh goal to put the Kingdom 4 clear in the 12th minute of the half at 1-11 to 1-7. At the water break Kerry were ahead by 1-12 to 1-7. AFter Monaghan had back to back points Kerry lost Niamh Carmody to a sin binning. The Kerry lead stood at 4 points with 5 minutes remaining; 1-14 to 1-10. Time was almost up when Monaghan scored what was the final points of the encounter.

Kerry will play Armagh in the final.