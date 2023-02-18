Kerry put their perfect record on the line versus Dublin

Kerry put their 100% record in the Lidl Ladies National Football League on the line this evening.
They welcome Dublin to Austin Stack Park, Tralee for a 5:15 throw-in.
Kerry have 3 wins out of 3, Dublin have two wins and a loss.
Advertisement
Kerry put their 100% record in the Lidl Ladies National Football League on the line this evening.
They welcome Dublin to Austin Stack Park, Tralee for a 5:15 throw-in.
Kerry have 3 wins out of 3, Dublin have two wins and a loss.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus