Kerry progress with victory at Laois

Kerry have progressed from their group in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

A 2-11 to 5 points victory at Laois sees them qualify for the knockout stages.

Kerry had begun the day in third in Group 3 on score difference and their 2-11 to 0-5 defeat of Laois at The Harps grounds in Durrow saw them vault over the midlanders.

It was sweet revenge for the visitors, who had been stunned by a comeback victory by Laois in last year’s quarter-final but they made no mistake on this occasion. Jackie Horgan’s goal after eight minutes sent the Kingdom on their way, though they needed Aoife Fitzgerald to save an Aimee Collier penalty to keep them 1-6 to 0-3 in front at half-time.

The margin had increased to nine by the time Patrice Diggin’s free went all the way to the Laois net in the third quarter, the gifted Clanmaurice scoring machine finishing with 1-3 to her name, as did Horgan.

With Derry comfortably accounting for Tipperary by 1-17 to 0-9, that ensured the Oak Leafers would progress with a 100 per cent record, Kerry going through to the quarter-final as runners-up.