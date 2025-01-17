Advertisement
Sport

Kerry post primary schools cross country full results

Jan 17, 2025 18:00 By radiokerrysport
Kerry post primary schools cross country full results
Kerry post primary schools cross country

MINOR GIRLS – 1500M
1. Olivia O’Sullivan, Presentation Killarney
2. Jemma Skinner, Meanscoil Leath Thruigh, Castlegregory
3. Eabha Dolan, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
4. Lucy O’Connell, Colaiste na Sceilge
5. Sophie Culloty, Pres. Killarney
6. Clodagh Buckley, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai

Team Result:
1. Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai – 28pts
2. Presentation Killarney – 30pts
3. Meanscoil Leath Thruigh, Castlegregory – 54pts

MINOR BOYS – 2000M
1. Ruairi O’Connor, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
2. Eamonn Og McElligott, Mercy Mounthawk
3. Thomas O’Sullivan, Pobalascoil Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore
4. Eoin Fitzgerald, Colaiste na Sceilge
5. Sean Quill, St. Brendans Killarney
6. Fiachra O’Slatara, Tralee CBS

Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney A – 35pts
2. St. Brendans Killarney B – 67 pts
3. Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne – 88 pts

JUNIOR GIRLS – 2000M
1. Ciara Moore, Intermediate School Killorglin
2. Lara O’Brien Leahy, ISK
3. Rebecca Jones, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare
4. Alice O’Connor, PISK
5. Muireann Breen, PISK
6. Ella Wallace, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai

Team Result:
1. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare – 19pts
2. Intermediate School Killorglin – 26 pts
3. Presentation Killarney – 42 pts

JUNIOR BOYS – 2500M
1. Ryan Vickers, St. Brendans Killarney
2. Cameron Quirke, Mercy Mounthawk
3. Robert Murphy, St. Brendans K
4. Rian Brosnan, St. Brendans K
5. Aidan Hickey, St. Brendans K
6. Killian O’Sullivan, Presentation Milltown

Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney A – 13 pts
2. Tralee CBS – 42 pts
3. Mercy Mounthawk – 51 pts

INTER GIRLS – 2500M
1. Lily Riordan, ISK
2. Abby Stephenson, Presentation Tralee
3. Ciara Forde, Presentation Killarney
4. Kirsten Kenny, Pres. Killarney
5. Nell Thompson, ISK
6. Aisling O’Sullivan, Colaiste na Sceilge

Team Result:
1. Presentation Killarney – 28 pts
2. Presentation Milltown – 45 pts
3. Intermediate School Killorglin.

INTER BOYS 4000M
1. Isaac Vickers, St. Brendans Killarney
2. Conor Duffin, St. Brendans Killarney
3. Jack O’Coilean, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
4. Billy O’Neachtain, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
5. Jack Culloty, St. Brendans Killarney
6. Conor McCarthy, Tralee CBS

Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney A – 16 pts
2. Tralee CBS – 52 pts
3. St. Brendans Killarney B – 66 pts

SENIOR GIRLS 2500M
1. Meabh Ni Chonchuir, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
2. Cara Leahy, Pres. Listowel
3. Seodhla Flynn, Pres. Milltown
4. Dara McCarthy, ISK
5. Erin Evans, Pres. Milltown
6. Jule Koller, Pres. Listowel
Team Result:
1. Presentation Milltown A – 23 pts
2. Presentation Listowel
3. Presentation Milltown B

SENIOR BOYS 5000M
1. Kevin Looney, St. Brendans Killarney
2. Ted O’Gorman, St. Brendans Killarney
3. Conor Coakley, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare
4. Michael Jones, PISK
5. Fionn Spillane, Pres. Milltown
6. Liam Rohan, Pres. Milltown

Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney – 21 pts
2. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare – 24 pts
3. Presentation Milltown – 33 pts

Best Girls School – Presentation Killarney & Presentation Milltown – 6 pts each.
Best Boys School – St. Brendans Killarney – 15 pts.

