Kerry post primary schools cross country full results

Kerry post primary schools cross country
MINOR GIRLS – 1500M
1. Olivia O’Sullivan, Presentation Killarney
2. Jemma Skinner, Meanscoil Leath Thruigh, Castlegregory
3. Eabha Dolan, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
4. Lucy O’Connell, Colaiste na Sceilge
5. Sophie Culloty, Pres. Killarney
6. Clodagh Buckley, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
Team Result:
1. Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai – 28pts
2. Presentation Killarney – 30pts
3. Meanscoil Leath Thruigh, Castlegregory – 54pts
MINOR BOYS – 2000M
1. Ruairi O’Connor, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
2. Eamonn Og McElligott, Mercy Mounthawk
3. Thomas O’Sullivan, Pobalascoil Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore
4. Eoin Fitzgerald, Colaiste na Sceilge
5. Sean Quill, St. Brendans Killarney
6. Fiachra O’Slatara, Tralee CBS
Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney A – 35pts
2. St. Brendans Killarney B – 67 pts
3. Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne – 88 pts
JUNIOR GIRLS – 2000M
1. Ciara Moore, Intermediate School Killorglin
2. Lara O’Brien Leahy, ISK
3. Rebecca Jones, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare
4. Alice O’Connor, PISK
5. Muireann Breen, PISK
6. Ella Wallace, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
Team Result:
1. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare – 19pts
2. Intermediate School Killorglin – 26 pts
3. Presentation Killarney – 42 pts
JUNIOR BOYS – 2500M
1. Ryan Vickers, St. Brendans Killarney
2. Cameron Quirke, Mercy Mounthawk
3. Robert Murphy, St. Brendans K
4. Rian Brosnan, St. Brendans K
5. Aidan Hickey, St. Brendans K
6. Killian O’Sullivan, Presentation Milltown
Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney A – 13 pts
2. Tralee CBS – 42 pts
3. Mercy Mounthawk – 51 pts
INTER GIRLS – 2500M
1. Lily Riordan, ISK
2. Abby Stephenson, Presentation Tralee
3. Ciara Forde, Presentation Killarney
4. Kirsten Kenny, Pres. Killarney
5. Nell Thompson, ISK
6. Aisling O’Sullivan, Colaiste na Sceilge
Team Result:
1. Presentation Killarney – 28 pts
2. Presentation Milltown – 45 pts
3. Intermediate School Killorglin.
INTER BOYS 4000M
1. Isaac Vickers, St. Brendans Killarney
2. Conor Duffin, St. Brendans Killarney
3. Jack O’Coilean, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
4. Billy O’Neachtain, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
5. Jack Culloty, St. Brendans Killarney
6. Conor McCarthy, Tralee CBS
Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney A – 16 pts
2. Tralee CBS – 52 pts
3. St. Brendans Killarney B – 66 pts
SENIOR GIRLS 2500M
1. Meabh Ni Chonchuir, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
2. Cara Leahy, Pres. Listowel
3. Seodhla Flynn, Pres. Milltown
4. Dara McCarthy, ISK
5. Erin Evans, Pres. Milltown
6. Jule Koller, Pres. Listowel
Team Result:
1. Presentation Milltown A – 23 pts
2. Presentation Listowel
3. Presentation Milltown B
SENIOR BOYS 5000M
1. Kevin Looney, St. Brendans Killarney
2. Ted O’Gorman, St. Brendans Killarney
3. Conor Coakley, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare
4. Michael Jones, PISK
5. Fionn Spillane, Pres. Milltown
6. Liam Rohan, Pres. Milltown
Team Result:
1. St. Brendans Killarney – 21 pts
2. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare – 24 pts
3. Presentation Milltown – 33 pts
Best Girls School – Presentation Killarney & Presentation Milltown – 6 pts each.
Best Boys School – St. Brendans Killarney – 15 pts.