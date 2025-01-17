Advertisement
Sport

Kerry post primary schools cross country competition takes place today

Jan 17, 2025 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Kerry post primary schools cross country competition takes place today
The Kerry post primary schools cross country competition takes place today, from 11.30 at the Demesne, Killarney.

25 schools from Kerry and West Limerick have been invited to attend.

