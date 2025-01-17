The Kerry post primary schools cross country competition takes place today, from 11.30 at the Demesne, Killarney.
25 schools from Kerry and West Limerick have been invited to attend.
Advertisement
The Kerry post primary schools cross country competition takes place today, from 11.30 at the Demesne, Killarney.
25 schools from Kerry and West Limerick have been invited to attend.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus