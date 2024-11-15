Advertisement
Kerry player to receive Soaring Star award tonight

Nov 15, 2024 13:08 By radiokerrysport
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi-Final, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co. Tipperary 27/7/2024 Kerry vs Kilkenny Kerry's Jackie Horgan and Niamh Leahy of Kilkenny Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Kerry's Jackie Horgan will tonight receive her PwC Camogie Soaring Star award.

She was named at left corner forward after a campaign which saw the Kingdom reach of the semi-finals of the Intermediate Championship.

