Kerry player to receive Soaring Star award tonight

Kerry's Jackie Horgan will tonight receive her PwC Camogie Soaring Star award.
She was named at left corner forward after a campaign which saw the Kingdom reach of the semi-finals of the Intermediate Championship.
