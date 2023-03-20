Kerry player makes Team of the Year

Kerry's Ruairí Murphy has been named on the Electric Ireland Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.
The Listry and UCC player is included at centre forward.
UCC, lead the way with six players included, while beaten finalists UL have five representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists DCU DÉ and TU Dublin each have two players represented.
2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year
1. Dylan Foley – UCC, Éire Óg, Cork
2. Páraic Hughes – DCU DÉ, Kilanerin, Wexford
3. Daniel O’Mahony – UCC, Knocknagree, Cork
4. Jack Coyne – UL, Ballyhaunis, Mayo
5. Cian Hanley – TU Dublin, Ballaghaderreen, Mayo
6. Darragh Cashman – UL, Millstreet, Cork
7. Shane Merritt – UCC, Mallow, Cork
8. Bill Carroll – DCU DÉ, Cappincur, Offaly
9. Paul Keaney – UL, St. Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim
10. Emmet Mc Mahon – UL, Kildysart, Clare
11. Ruairí Murphy – UCC, Listry, Kerry
12. Mark Cronin – UCC, Nemo Rangers, Cork
13. Cathail O’Mahony – UCC, Mitchelstown, Cork
14. Darragh Campion – TU Dublin, Skryne, Meath
15. Ciaran Downes – UL, Kilmihil, Clare