Kerry player makes Team of the Year

Kerry's Ruairí Murphy has been named on the Electric Ireland Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

The Listry and UCC player is included at centre forward.

UCC, lead the way with six players included, while beaten finalists UL have five representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists DCU DÉ and TU Dublin each have two players represented.

2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1. Dylan Foley – UCC, Éire Óg, Cork

2. Páraic Hughes – DCU DÉ, Kilanerin, Wexford

3. Daniel O’Mahony – UCC, Knocknagree, Cork

4. Jack Coyne – UL, Ballyhaunis, Mayo

5. Cian Hanley – TU Dublin, Ballaghaderreen, Mayo

6. Darragh Cashman – UL, Millstreet, Cork

7. Shane Merritt – UCC, Mallow, Cork

8. Bill Carroll – DCU DÉ, Cappincur, Offaly

9. Paul Keaney – UL, St. Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim

10. Emmet Mc Mahon – UL, Kildysart, Clare

11. Ruairí Murphy – UCC, Listry, Kerry

12. Mark Cronin – UCC, Nemo Rangers, Cork

13. Cathail O’Mahony – UCC, Mitchelstown, Cork

14. Darragh Campion – TU Dublin, Skryne, Meath

15. Ciaran Downes – UL, Kilmihil, Clare