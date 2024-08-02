Kerry player in Munster squad

Kerry's Emma Dunican is in the Munster squad for this month’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

The Tralee forward is on a panel of 32 for the series at home to Ulster on Saturday the 10th, home also to Leinster on the 17th and away to Galway on the 24th.

A Finals Day will be held on Saturday, August 31st at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

In addition to the 32 selected, seven Development players have also been named with these players set to train with the senior squad throughout the summer and gain valuable experience.

Across the 32-player squad, there are 9 uncapped players, many of whom are coming up from representing Munster U18 in recent seasons.

Chloe Pearse, who has 29 senior appearances for Munster, will captain the squad throughout the campaign while Aoife Corey has been named as vice-captain.

Unfortunately, Maeve Óg O’Leary has been ruled out of the campaign due to injury.

Munster Women’s Squad 2024/25:

Forwards (17)

Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC) [10]

Gráinne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC)*

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC) [4]

Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC) [8]

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC) [5]

Annakate Cournane (Shannon RFC)*

Emma Dunican (Tralee RFC)*

Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC) [4]

Siobhán McCarthy (Gloucester-Hartpury) [9]

Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC)*

Ciara Monahan (UL Bohemian RFC)*

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC) [21]

Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian RFC)*

Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC) [1]

Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC) [20]

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC) [29] – captain

Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs) [13]

Backs (15)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC) [4]

Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College RFC) [2]

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC) [9]

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC) [13]

Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC) [9] – vice-captain

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) [17]

Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC)*

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC) [8]

Lucia Linn (Loughborough Lightning)*

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC) [10]

Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC) [11]

Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig RFC)*

Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC) [4]

Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC) [4]

Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC) [11]

Development Players

Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis RFC)*

Niamh Crotty (Dolphin RFC)*

Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC)*

Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig RFC)*

Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis RFC)*

Aoibheann McGrath (Dungarvan RFC)*

Rebecca Rogers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC)*